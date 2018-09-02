Parents advised to make plans as school bus dispute continues on Long Island

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. — As classes begin for many students this week, parents on Long Island are advised to make alternate plans for transporting their children to and from school amid a contract dispute with the school bus company.

The superintendent for the William Floyd school district says they were forced to switch bus companies after their initial transportation provider, East End Bus Lines, demanded an additional $16.5 million of taxpayer money, Superintendent Kevin Coster said.

The school district has been in discussions with multiple transportation vendors, including Acme/Baumann, Towne Bus and First Student in hopes of being able to provide large bus transportation for students when school opens this week.

In a statement, Coster said at the moment, the driver’s union, Local 252, “has refused to make large bus drivers available to Acme/Baumann” resulting in “no large bus transportation.”

Mini buses will be running and are not expected to be impacted by the ongoing labor issues.

Carpooling is recommended and the school district will “temporarily provide one hour of before-school childcare and one hour of after-school childcare, along with breakfast and after-school snacks” for parents that need to work around the situation.