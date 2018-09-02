NJ man arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old, authorities say

BOUND BROOK, N.J. — A New Jersey man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child in 2016.

On Aug. 27, it was reported that Manuel A. Rodriguez, 51, engaged in a sexual act with the child between June and September of 2016, authorities said.

Investigation revealed that Rodriguez had, in fact, sexually assaulted the minor. He was taken into custody without incident.

He faces charges of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Somerset County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.888577tip.org