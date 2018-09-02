New Yorkers advised to stay cool as heat advisory issued for parts NYC

NEW YORK — New Yorkers are advised to beat the heat and stay cool as a heat advisory is in effect for the city and parts of Westchester County.

The National Weather Service issued the heat advisory from 12 p.m. Monday through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

As high heat and humidity with temperatures in the 90s are in the forecast, the New York City Emergency Management Department and the Health Department are reminding New Yorkers to stay cool and hydrated.

“Use air conditioning or visit a cooling center, and drink plenty of water to help you beat the heat,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito.

Cooling centers will be open on Monday and Tuesday. Cooling centers are air-conditioned facilities open to the public during heat emergencies, including libraries, community centers, senior centers and NYCHA facilities

New Yorkers are reminded to stay hydrated and remain in air-conditioned spaces as the heat can cause serious illness and even death, according to the acting Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot.

Protect yourself against the heat:

Stay out of the sun and avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Drink fluids, particularly water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Your body needs water to keep cool. Those on fluid-restricted diets or taking diuretics should first consult their physician.

Water is the safest liquid to drink during heat emergencies. Avoid beverages containing alcohol and/or caffeine.

Eat small, frequent meals.

Avoid strenuous activity, especially during the sun’s peak hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

If possible, go to an air-conditioned location for several hours during the hottest parts of the day.

Cool down with a cool bath or shower.

Participate in activities that will keep you cool, such as going to the movies, shopping at a mall, or swimming at a pool or beach.

Cover all exposed skin with an SPF sunscreen (15 or above) and wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and head.

Never leave your children or pets in the car.

To find a cooling center, including accessible facilities closest to you, call 311 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY: 212-504-4115) or visit the NYC Cooling Center Finder at www.nyc.gov/beattheheatbeginning at 8 a.m. on Monday.