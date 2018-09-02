19-year-old man shot and killed outside Inwood building

INWOOD, Manhattan — Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man after he was found shot in front of a Manhattan building early Saturday.

Authorities received a call at about 3:05 a.m. about shots fired along Post Avenue and Academy Street in Inwood.

When they arrived, officers found 19-year-old Jorge Rodriguez with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).