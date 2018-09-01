Woman found bruised in Queens ID’d and safely reunited with her family: police

FLUSHING, Queens — A woman who fell in Queens on Wednesday and couldn’t remember where she lived was ID’d and safely reunited with her family on Friday, police said.

Police said the woman fell near Kissena Boulevard and Holly Avenue at about 6 p.m. She was taken to a hospital and was unable to remember where she lived.

The woman was unable to give contact information for family or friends. It wasn’t immediately clear if the woman’s face was injured when she fell or beforehand.

Police did not release any other details.