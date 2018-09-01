Woman arrested for store robbery, attempting to grab officer’s gun, police say

NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. — A Queens woman was arrested for allegedly robbing a Long Island department clothing store and attempting to grab an officer’s gun.

Debra Allenby, 56, allegedly entered the Burlington Coat Factory on Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence Friday morning and removed tags from a wallet before leaving the store with the merchandise, Nassau County police said.

Store management decided not to report the incident to police, authorities said.

Later that afternoon, police said Allenby returned to the store and was immediately recognized from the earlier incident by employees.

As a store manager attempted to approach Allenby, she refused to stop and proceeded to exit the store, but was later located in the parking lot by a patrol officer, police said.

Allenby refused to comply with verbal commands and physically engaged with the officer before placing her hand on his firearm in an attempt to remove it, according to police.

Allenby was subdued and placed under arrest, cops said.

The officer suffered cuts and bruises to his forearms and elbows. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Allenby faces charges of second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, two counts of petit larceny, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.