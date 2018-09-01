Suspect charged with rape in case of 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn: police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — Police have charged a man with rape after he allegedly broke into a Brooklyn home and raped an 11-year-old girl, police said.

Julio C. Ayala, 18, of Brooklyn has been charged with rape, sex-motivated burglary, criminal sex act, sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Citizen video shows crowds cheering as police took Ayala into custody from 830 Flatbush Ave. shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Police initially called Ayala a “person of interest,” but formally charged him eight hours after questioning.

Police said at about 11:30 p.m. Ayala managed to gain access into a second-floor bedroom of a residence along Flatbush Avenue and Winthrop Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens Wednesday through the window. Once he got inside, Ayala approached the girl who was sleeping in her bed and raped her.

The victim cried out for her parents, who called 911, but the teen managed to escape through the window.

Video surveillance shows the alleged suspect walking in the vicinity following the incident.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video