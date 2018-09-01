Newark concert cancelled for ‘reasons beyond our control,’ officials say

NEWARK, N.J. — A Newark concert featuring artists ‘A Boogie wit da Hoodie’ and ‘PnB Rock’ has been cancelled, officials said Friday.

The “Leaders of the New School Back to School Jam” event was scheduled for 8 p.m. at Newark Symphony Hall on Saturday. Tickets prices ranged from $42 to $128.

Newark’s Symphony Hall issued the following statement on their website: “We apologize for the late notice, but due to circumstances beyond our control the Leaders of the New School event has been cancelled. We will communicate shortly regarding refunds. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Leaders of the New School event scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, September 1 has been cancelled. Please stay tuned for information regarding refunds. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/h0nfKPAbA9 — Newark Symphony Hall (@newark_symphony) September 1, 2018

Authorities have not given a reason for why the concert was cancelled.