NEWARK, N.J ­­— A man broke into and robbed a New Jersey phone store Saturday morning, police said.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., a man used a hammer to break the glass door at King Wireless on Ferry Street in Newark, police said.

The robber stole cell phones from the store’s display case and fled the scene, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newark Crime Stoppers at 1-877-NWK-TIPS. All anonymous calls are kept confidential.