Eight arrested at sobriety checkpoint on Long Island: police

PATCHOGUE, Long Island — Police arrested eight people at an overnight sobriety checkpoint on Long Island.

Police were conducting sobriety tests on the corner of Waverly Avenue and Sunrise Highway Service Road in Patchogue between Friday at 11:10 p.m. to Saturday at 2:32 a.m.

The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:

Mohammad Rahman, 36, of Brentwood

William Mulvey, 47, of Lindenhurst

Michael Mira, 35, of Ronkonkoma

Angela Sirani, 34, of Holtsville

Leslie Kohn, 38, of Long Beach

Robert Alder, 74, of West Hempstead and Brian Aubin, 26, of Patchogue were arrested with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Sabrina Giannotti, 21, of Bohemia was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

“The checkpoint was conducted as part of on-going Labor Day weekend holiday enforcement operations for the prevention of injuries and fatalities associated with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs. A total of 649 vehicles went through the checkpoint,” Suffolk County police said.

Police said a total of 649 vehicles went through the checkpoint.