Arrest made in shooting of Papa John’s Pizza deliveryman

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police have made an arrest in the Hamilton Heights shooting that killed a Papa John’s Pizza deliveryman.

Luis Jaime, 29, was taken into custody Saturday morning after he allegedly shot and killed Jose Alvarado, 37, Wednesday night.

Alvarado, an employee at Papa John’s, had just returned to his restaurant on Amsterdam Avenue after making a delivery when police said Jaime walked up to Alvarado and shot him.

Alvarado was found outside the restaurant with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The two men were involved in an ongoing dispute, according to police sources. The shooting had nothing to do with Alvarado’s delivery work.

Jaime faces charges of murder, assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.