Arrest made in ‘biased graffiti’ left on FDNY fire station, facilities

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Authorities have made an arrest in the “biased graffiti” left on an FDNY fire station and ambulance in Manhattan as he was in the process of striking again.

Jem R. Ibrahimov, 42, was caught in the act, vandalizing hate graffiti at an FDNY facility in Washington Heights at about 8:30 a.m., fire officials said Saturday morning.

Fire Marshals were assigned to secure and protect Engine 93/Ladder 45 on West 181 Street, a firehouse that had been previously vandalized with graffiti, when they apprehended Ibrahimov in the act, fire officials said.

Authorities say Ibrahimov is suspected of vandalizing an EMS station and FDNY firehouse and several ambulances on at least two different occasions with hateful and threatening languages, including swastikas.

On Friday, an FDNY ambulance was found marked with “biased graffiti,” while parked at EMS station 13, at 501 West 172nd St., in Washington Heights around 7:30 a.m., police said.

Then at 8 a.m., police said an FDNY fire station at 515 West 181 St. was marked with “biased graffiti.” Images taken at the scene showed at least two swastikas had been left in black ink.