2 wanted for questioning in shooting death of 22-year-old man in the Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Police looking to identify two women wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in the Bronx Friday.

The two women were seen with the suspected gunman prior to the Friday morning shooting that killed Nicolas Vargas Jr., according to police.

Vargas was found with a gunshot wound to his head inside a vehicle along West 238 Street and Broadway in Kingsbridge, police said.

Police said Vargas was involved in a verbal dispute outside the nearby IHOP restaurant. The gunman took off.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).