2 firefighters injured in New Jersey house fire

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries when a fire broke out at a New Jersey home Saturday morning.

Five family members were home when the blaze erupted before 7 a.m. at 6 Barrister Dr. in Holmdel, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Authorities received a call for a fire on the back deck, which later spread to the entire deck, APP reports.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

One firefighter fell in a stairwell and another was treated for smoke inhalation, APP reported, both were taken to the hospital for their injuries.