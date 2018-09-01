11-year-old girl raped after man breaks into Brooklyn home: police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — An 11-year-old girl was raped after a man broke into her Brooklyn home, police said Saturday.

At about 11:30 p.m. the man managed to gain access into a second-floor bedroom of a residence along Flatbush Avenue and Winthrop Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens Wednesday through the window, police said.

Once he got inside, the male approached the girl who was sleeping in her bed and raped her, according to authorities.

The man fled through the window, said cops.

The victim cried out for her parents, who called 911.

Video surveillance shows the alleged suspect walking in the vicinity following the incident.

