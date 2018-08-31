The Village Voice ends editorial production: report

NEW YORK — The Village Voice is ending is editorial production and laid off half its staff on Friday, a member of the staff tells the Columbia Journalism Review and the Associated Press.

It is not known how many people will lose their jobs, effective immediately.

Peter Barbey bought the alt-weekly from Voice Media Group three years ago.

He expressed disappointment about the “sucky day” during a conference call with staff members that the Columbia Journalism Review reports it obtained.

Barbey called it “a sad day for The Village Voice and millions of readers.” He said the paper has been subject to “the increasingly harsh economic realities” facing those creating journalism.

About half of staff members will stay on to work on an archive project, Barbey said on the call.

“I bought the Village Voice to save it. This isn’t exactly how I thought it was going to end up, and I’m still trying to save the Village Voice,” Barbey said.

The Village Voice printed its final weekly newspaper last August.

The publication has not yet acknowledged the news on its website or social media accounts, and published new articles Friday.

The Village Voice was the country’s first alternative newsweekly, founded in 1955 by a group that included writer Norman Mailer. It has received three Pulitzer Prizes and many other awards over the years.

The AP contributed to this report.