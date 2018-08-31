Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 there now!

SUV crashes through front yard of Brooklyn home

Posted 10:29 AM, August 31, 2018, by and , Updated at 10:41AM, August 31, 2018

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — An SUV was inches away from crashing into a house in Brooklyn Friday morning.

Video shows the fence knocked out of its place as an SUV is lodged onto the front yard of a home along Brooklyn and Linden Aves. in East Flatbush.

Eyewitnesses tell PIX11 the SUV collided with another car, sending it through the home’s yard.

One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately made available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates