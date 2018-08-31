New Yorkers pay tribute to Aretha Franklin on MTA subway stations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As Aretha Franklin was laid to rest with church services in Detroit, New Yorkers were offering respect.

MTA New York City Transit installed decals at the Franklin Avenue Station in Brooklyn and the Franklin Street Station in Manhattan.

The stations were named after other people, nearly a century ago.

“We wanted to memorialize the outpouring of love from the community for Aretha Franklin and in consultation with local leaders we agreed that ‘respect’ was a beautiful tribute and worthy message,” said an MTA Spokesperson in a statement.

The transit agency's sign shop created the display.