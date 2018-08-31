New photos released of 5 men wanted in gropings at Splish Splash

CALVERTON, N.Y. — Police have released new images of men they say are wanted in connection with gropings at Splish Splash Water Park.

Officials in Suffolk County earlier this week put out surveillance images of men they considered persons of interest but on Friday said those men were not involved in the assaults.

The men seen in the original photos called police and “after conducting interviews with these individuals, it has been determined that they had no involvement in the matter and are no longer considered persons of interest,” according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Investigators now want to speak with five males in surveillance images, embedded below.

Police said the girls were on a field trip with the Huntington YMCA camp when they were groped in the wave pool. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Parents said they are the ones who had to call police after hearing about what happened from the camp. They lay the blame at the feet of every adult involved, including Splish Splash staff, camp counselors and even the investigating detective.

The YMCA said it is cooperating with law enforcement, but could not comment further.

Splish Splash released this statement on the incident:

“We are working closely with the Riverhead PD on the investigation regarding the accusations by a guest visiting on Aug. 21. The guest was with her YMCA day camp when she reported to her counselor that she was touched inappropriately in the wave pool. The counselor of the Huntington YMCA group approached park staff and stated that one of her minor female campers had reported being inappropriately touched in the wave pool. Splish Splash contracts with Titan Security and they were on scene within minutes. Titan Security interviewed the YMCA counselor and minor girl for more information. The girl claimed that she was inappropriately touched by a group who were playing with a soccer ball, but did not see anyone’s face to identify them. The girl was also unable to relay any information about how she was inappropriately touched. The YMCA counselor, nor any of Splish Splash’s 5 on duty wave pool lifeguards, saw any inappropriate behavior. The YMCA camp counselor was asked by Titan Security if she would like for the police to be called. The YMCA counselor declined. She also stated that the parents didn’t need to be called because they were leaving the park soon. The YMCA counselor did, however, ask that Titan Security walk with her and the complainant girl. In the vicinity of the alleged incident, a group matching the limited description, were approached for questioning by Titan Security. The YMCA counselor again emphasized that she did not want police called and that they would be unable to positively identify the group. The counselor merely requested that the park eject the young men. Titan Security complied with the YMCA counselor’s request. They escorted the young men to the lockers, watched them gather their belongings and escorted them off property without incident.

Splish Splash takes guest complaints very seriously–especially those where minors claim they have been inappropriately touched. Our team truly cares about our guests and ensuring the safest, happiest experience. In this instance, one guest made a complaint and the security team took direction from the girl’s guardian. Splish Splash and its vendor, Titan Security, acted responsibly, thoughtfully and with care. The facts did not warrant any further action.”

New York State has mandatory reporting laws that may apply in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at http://www.tipsubmit.com.