NBA player J.R. Smith turns self in to police over cellphone snatch-and-throw

CHELSEA, Manhattan — NBA player J.R. Smith turned himself in to police Friday morning in connection with an incident where he allegedly threw a cellphone to the ground back in July, police said.

Smith, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and used to be on the New York Knicks, allegedly snatched a phone from someone standing outside of 114 Tenth Ave. in Chelsea and threw it across the street into a construction site, causing the device’s screen to break, police said. It happened on July 29.

Smith turned himself into police with an attorney at about 10:15 a.m. Friday and was issued desk appearance ticket, police said. The 32-year-old New Jersey native has been charged with criminal mischief.

Police did not say what prompted the incident.