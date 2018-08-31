Montclair Community Farm gives families a hands on farm experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Located behind the Montclair History Center is a thriving microfarm complete with chickens.

The Montclair Community Farm is a partnership between The Montclair History Center, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Essex County: Essex 4-H, Master Gardeners, Montclair State University, Montclair Department of Health and Human Services, Montclair DIGS, and HOMECorp.

Using a mobile farm stand, the Montclair Community Farm travels to local affordable housing and senior communities to sell produce at reasonable prices.