Millions expected to travel during Labor Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Labor Day is a time many of us like to get away and soak up the sun, marking the unofficial end to the summer.

Last Labor Day weekend, drivers logged 75 million miles and burned through about 3.5 million gallons of gas.

Port Authority is expected to accommodate more than seven million travelers through its transportation facilities by air, car and rail.

Port Authority forecasts over 2.2 million passengers will travel using Port Authority’s airports, with more than one million passengers at John F. Kennedy Airport; about 724,000 passengers at Newark Liberty Airport; nearly 460,000 passengers out of LaGuardia Airport; and more than 12,500 passengers at Stewart International Airport, a 2.6 percent increase from last year.

About 4.1 million vehicles are expected to cross the George Washington Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, Goethals Bridge, Outerbridge Crossing, Lincoln Tunnel and Holland Tunnel. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time to get to their destination.

Starting Friday morning, the Bayonne Bridge will remain open through the weekend until it closes for its regularly scheduled construction on Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. With the exception of emergency work, all construction on Port Authority bridges and tunnels will be suspended through Sept. 4.

Another one million travelers are expected utilize the PATH system. Over the weekend, PATH will operate on a normal Saturday and Sunday schedule. On Labor Day, PATH will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Planning a weekend getaway? Here are the best and worst times to hit the road:

AAA says the worst time to travel would be during the Friday afternoon rush hour. About 5 p.m. hits the peak and the most trips per hour were made between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To avoid bumper-to-bumper traffic, the best time to hit the road is at the crack of dawn, between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday or Saturday.