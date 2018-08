REGO PARK, Queens — A manhole caught on fire in Queens Friday morning.

Fire officials received reports about a manhole fire along 63rd Drive and 99th Street in Rego Park at about 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Fire and heavy smoke can be seen coming from the ground.

The manhole fire occurred just blocks away from the Rego Park Center shopping area.

Expect road closures and delays in the nearby area.