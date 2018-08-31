Man shot in the head during dispute in the Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head during a dispute in the Bronx early Friday.

At about 12:30 a.m., a 22-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle when a man walked up to him along Broadway and 238th Street in Kingsbridge, police said.

They engaged in conversation when a verbal dispute began, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the head, and the alleged gunman took off, said cops.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown what the dispute was about.