Man killed allegedly by MS-13 ID’d after body found in shallow grave on LI

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities have identified the body that was found in a shallow grave on Long Island earlier this week.

Carlos Rivas-Majano, 21, was found in a shallow grave on Long Island Wednesday, a year after he was slain, police said.

A Long Island man and known MS-13 gang member, Carlos Benitez-Hernandez was taken into custody and faces a second-degree murder charge for Rivas-Majano’s death, which likely occurred in August 2017, said Nassau County homicide Detective Stephen Fitzpatrick.

At least 25 bodies have been found on Long Island since January 2016, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. MS-13 has been blamed for all of the deaths.

There are no known murders connected to the MS-13 gang this year in Nassau County, and any people found dead in 2018 were killed in the two years prior, police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

The cause of death has not been released.