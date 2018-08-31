Man confesses to killing woman who went missing in 2014

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2014 disappearance of a woman in Brooklyn after he walked into a police precinct and confessed to killing her, police said.

The remains of the victim — identified as Maria Quinones, 58 — have not been found, police said.

Ricky Gonzalez, 34, of Beacon, NY, walked into a police precinct on Tuesday and told officers that he’d stabbed and dismembered Quinones inside her home on Wilson Avenue in Brooklyn “at some point in 2014,” authorities said. Police said his confession corresponded with a missing person report that had been filed.

The next day, Gonzalez was arrested and charged with murder and concealment of a human corpse.

Police said the pair had lived together but did not reveal additional details about their relationship to each other.