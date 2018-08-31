Giant Star Spangled Banner goes on display in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's 60 feet long and 30 feet wide. It weighs more than 90 pounds.

It helps tell a story of tragedy, service and love.

For 17 years each September, a giant flag has been displayed from the building at the corner of Hester Street and Mott Street in Lower Manhattan.

Ground Zero Volunteers Flag was created by volunteers, workers and first responders on the scene in the days after 9-11.

Volunteer and apartment building owner John Casalinuovo began the tradition with his wife Denise, and a group of friends, veterans, and volunteers. Many of them met in September 2001 at stations set up by organizations working to assist people at the site.

In 2001 after the attacks, volunteers hung a flag on a building near the World Trade Center. That site is about a mile from this site.

You can see the One World Trade Center from the roof of the apartment building.

The neighborhoods of Chinatown and Little Italy participate in the event. When the flag is lowered on the Saturday after September 11th, the street is closed and hundreds of people watch and help properly fold the flag for storage.

This year, that will happen at 6 p.m. on September 15th.

The flag and the volunteers also march in the New York City Veterans Day Parade.