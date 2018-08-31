Bystander injured after shots fired in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the two men who fired shots in Brooklyn, injuring a bystander Tuesday night.

At about 10:45 p.m., two men fired several shots at one another on the corner of Nostrand Avenue and St. Johns Place in Crown Heights, police said.

As shots were fired, a bystander was injured in his left shoulder, said authorities. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

The individuals were last seen fleeing south on Nostrand Avenue.

The first individual is described as a male, about 18 to 25 years old with a slim build, and he was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a red baseball hat.

The second individual is described as a male about 18 to 25 years old, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, light-colored shorts and light-colored shoes.

