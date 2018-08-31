Swastikas, other ‘biased graffiti,’ left on FDNY fire station and ambulance in Manhattan: police

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A FDNY fire station and ambulance were marked with “biased graffiti,” including swastikas, Friday morning, according to police.

The incidents happened less than a mile, and half an hour, apart, NYPD officials said.

An FDNY ambulance was marked with “biased graffiti” while parked at EMS station 13, at 501 West 172nd St., in Washington Heights around 7:30 a.m., police said.

Then at 8 a.m., police said an FDNY fire station at 515 West 181 St. was marked with “biased graffiti.” Images taken at the scene showed at least two swastikas had been left in black.

The Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incidents.