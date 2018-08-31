6-year-old boy groped by man inside Union Square Barnes and Noble, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — Authorities are searching for the man accused of groping a 6-year-old boy at a Manhattan Barnes and Noble Wednesday afternoon.

As the boy was inside the Barnes and Noble bookstore on East 17th Street, an unidentified man approached him and grabbed his buttocks and groin area, according to authorities.

The victim’s mother, who was standing a few feet away from her son, saw the man and tried to grab him, said police.

The man fled the store, heading west on East 17th Street, said cops.

The boy was not injured.

The victim and the man do not know each other, police said. They believe this was a one-time incident.

The man is described to be 18 to 20 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved shirt, dark jeans and white sneakers.

