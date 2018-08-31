3 women sought in beating of father, daughter in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for at least three women accused of attacking a woman and her father in Brooklyn.

On July 29 at about 3:48 a.m., a 24-year-old woman and her 48-year-old father were approached by nine individuals along Bay Ridge Parkway and Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge, police said.

The group proceeded to punch and kick the victims before fleeing, said police.

The victims were taken to the hospital where the female victim received staples in her head, eight stitches above her eye and treatment for a broken nose, according to police.

Her father received two black eyes, swelling to the face and received four stitches above his lip, said police.

Police are looking for at least three women described as “persons of interest” in the attack.

