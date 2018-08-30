Woman pedals caffeine to NYers in coffee ‘dead zones’

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — Most New Yorkers would be worried if the NYPD were looking for them, but the woman behind the Greenpoint Peddler had been on the lookout for an officer with the 94th Precinct.

Officer Bob Ferguson had messaged Stacey Gomez on Instagram, jonesing for an icy cup of coffee.

Gomez took his order and showed him the vintage change dispenser her mom got her. Ferguson, standing at the corner of Lorimer and Noble streets in sweltering weather, sucked down his cold brew in just a few minutes.

“I love it,” he said. “Oh yeah, I can taste the strength.”

He’s one of Gomez’s customers from all over Greenpoint. She delivers coffee from Sweetleaf through the neighborhood, supplying people who need a caffeine fix but can’t head to a cafe or aren’t near a brick-and-mortar shop.

“I peddle in dead coffee zones,” Gomez said, explaining that she doesn’t want to take business from others.

She recently moved from San Diego to New York with her fiancé and their two daughters and, while in a park one day, watched children flock to an ice cream cart.

“All the parents, myself included, go, ‘Ugh,'” she said.

Gomez couldn’t understand why there wasn’t something appealing directly to adults, like a coffee cart.

“New York does everything but mobile coffee,” she said. “It’s New York and everyone’s done something and you’re trying to make your own impact.”

That night, she and her fiancé looked into creating a custom cart. She ordered one from Oregon-based Icicle Tricycles and partnered with Sweetleaf Coffee Roasters, also in Greenpoint.

Since then, she gets up each morning, looks at the DMs on her Instagram account and heads out to deliver coffee. Gomez bikes miles in the summer sun daily, and she wears vintage overalls and a pageboy cap while making deliveries, so her days can be exhausting.

“I wake up and I hit the snooze button four times,” she said.

The Colombian roast infused with maple and chicory she sells has been a big hit in the neighborhood. She sold out in an hour on Wednesday. Her end game is opening her own shop one day.

For now, she’s just figuring out the best way to sell hot coffee from her cart once the seasons transition.