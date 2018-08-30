Woman found bruised in Queens, cannot remember where she lives

FLUSHING, Queens — Police have asked for help identifying a bruised woman who fell in Queens on Wednesday.

The woman fell near Kissena Boulevard and Holly Avenue around 6 p.m., police said. She was taken to a hospital and was unable to remember where she lives.

The woman also wasn’t able to give contact information for family or friends.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the woman’s face was injured when she fell or beforehand.

She wore a black and white plaid long sleeved shirt, a light colored shirt with a floral print, gray pants and black sneakers.

Anyone who knows the woman is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).