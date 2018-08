Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Marilyn Michaels' new book, "How Not to Cook, for the Rest of Your Life" is anything, but a cookbook.

Now only does she offer advice in her book, the comedienne, actress and singer brings laugh-out-loud, humorous revelations about her experiences in the entertainment industry including what it was like working with stars such as Woody Allen, Orson Wells and Liza Minnelli.

She also shows off some of her popular impressions.