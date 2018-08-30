Teen, man attacked with glass bottle in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the group who attacked a man and a teen with a glass bottle in Brooklyn.

On July 31 at about 11:15 p.m., two males, ages 21 and 16 were standing along Keap Street and Broadway in Williamsburg when they were approached by a group of unknown individuals, police said.

One of the individual asked the victims if they belonged to a gang and struck both of them on their heads using a glass bottle, said police.

As the individual continued to strike the victims with the bottle, the members of his group punched and kicked the victims, according to authorities.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where they were treated for lacerations to their heads, said police.

The individual who struck the victims is described to be in his late teens to early 20s with a slim build and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red shorts.

The other individuals in the group are described to be males in their late teens to early 20s.