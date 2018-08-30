Subway riders endure sweltering-hot delays Thursday morning

NEW YORK — Several subway lines are experiencing delays during the Thursday morning commute, causing commuters to express their anger on social media.
In addition to planned work on several subway lines, many lines dealt with signal problems and delays.
Southbound Nos. 2 and 3 trains are running with delays because of signal problems at Wall Street.
Southbound A and C trains are running with delays due to signal problems at Clinton-Washington Avs.
F train service has resumed after a customer in need of medical assistance at the 2 Ave. stop caused northbound F trains to stop along the C line from Jay St-Metrotech to West 4 St-Washington Sq.
N and Q train service has also resumed service after a train with mechanical problems at Prince Street had to be moved.
B and D service has also resumed following earlier signal problems at West 4 St-Washington Sq. Commuters are told to expect delays.
As we’re experiencing another hot, humid day with temperatures in the 90s, many subway riders took to Twitter, upset about stalled trains with no air conditioning and sick passengers.