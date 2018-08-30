Subway riders endure sweltering-hot delays Thursday morning

NEW YORK — Several subway lines are experiencing delays during the Thursday morning commute, causing commuters to express their anger on social media.

In addition to planned work on several subway lines, many lines dealt with signal problems and delays.

Southbound Nos. 2 and 3 trains are running with delays because of signal problems at Wall Street.

Southbound A and C trains are running with delays due to signal problems at Clinton-Washington Avs.

F train service has resumed after a customer in need of medical assistance at the 2 Ave. stop caused northbound F trains to stop along the C line from Jay St-Metrotech to West 4 St-Washington Sq.

N and Q train service has also resumed service after a train with mechanical problems at Prince Street had to be moved.

B and D service has also resumed following earlier signal problems at West 4 St-Washington Sq. Commuters are told to expect delays.

As we’re experiencing another hot, humid day with temperatures in the 90s, many subway riders took to Twitter, upset about stalled trains with no air conditioning and sick passengers.

I get there is a sick passenger on the F train but unless you want more sick passengers close the doors and put the AC on! @MTA #heatwave #subway — Tina.George & Wheezy (@TinaF78) August 30, 2018

.@NYCTSubway can you help me understand why a sick passenger at 2nd Avenue means my F train gets completely rerouted? What does “sick passenger” mean? If they are sick, can’t they just step off the train? — Stephen Wood (@therealswood) August 30, 2018

We apologize for the delays. There were rerouted N and Q trains via the R line from Canal St to DeKalb Av causing congestion along the local track. ^JP — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 30, 2018

No one is giving any information. Y’all need to get a handle on this. The heat of this week makes this system so dangerous for its passengers. It’s no wonder we’re getting sick — Anna Van Dingstee (@anna__piranha) August 30, 2018