Papa John’s Pizza deliveryman fatally shot outside store

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A Papa John’s Pizza deliveryman was shot and killed in front of the store where he worked late Wednesday.

Jose Alvarado, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive at about 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head outside the Papa John’s Pizza restaurant on Amsterdam Avenue and West 145 Street, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Alvarado, an employee at Papa John’s, had just returned from making a delivery when an individual walked up and shot him, according to authorities.

Police said Alvarado was not robbed during the incident. They are looking for a motive to the attack.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).