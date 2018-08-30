NYPD security plan aims to prevent violence at J`ouvert festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced enhanced security measures for the 2018 J'ouvert Celebration. After violence in past years, the festival is no longer an overnight event.

J'ouvert will begin at 6 a.m. this year, about thirty minutes before sunrise.

“In every community there are some bad apples,” the Mayor said. “Our job is to make sure they don’t ruin the celebration for everyone else.”

There will be thousands of NYPD officers along the route, officials said. Participants will be able to enter the J'ouvert route through 13 security checkpoints. The number of checkpoints was increased this year after people complained of long wait times last year. Police officers will be screening for weapons and alcohol.

The city expects 26 bands and 300,000 spectators to participate in this year’s celebration.