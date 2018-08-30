NYC map on Snapchat, Citi Bike, other sites ‘vandalized’ with anti-Semitism

NEW YORK — Anti-Semitic hate speech was scrawled across New York City maps on a slew of websites, including Snapchat, Citi Bike, StreetEasy and others, on Thursday.

The label for “New York City” was replaced with “Jewtropolis” Thursday morning on multiple websites, several screenshots shared on social media show.

Mapbox, a third-party data source that provides maps to various websites, acknowledged its service was “vandalized,” and said the hate speech was removed within an hour.

“Mapbox has a zero tolerance policy against hate speech and any malicious edits to our maps,” a spokesperson said. “Our preliminary root cause analysis shows that this act of hate speech was properly detected immediately and put into quarantine for human review.”

Artificial intelligence systems flag more than 70,000 map changes daily for human review, and it was during this process that the incident occurred, according to a Mapbox spokesperson.

The international Jewish organization the Anti-Defamation League quickly released a statement about the incident.

“This is clearly an act of anti-Semitism and ADL has reached out directly to these companies in an effort to correct this online hate.”

Representatives with the social media site Snapchat, biking service Citi Bike and NYC real estate website StreetEasy all responded to PIX11 inquiries.

“This defacement is deeply offensive and entirely contrary to our values, and we want to apologize to any members of our community who saw it,” Snapchat said.

Citi Bike referred to the hate speech as “disgusting,” and StreetEasy said it is “deeply sorry.”

Other NYC maps, including those on The Weather Channel and the New York Times’ map of the 2016 election results, showed the anti-Semitic word, The Verge reports.