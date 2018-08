Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Marilu Henner is rocking and rolling on Broadway in the new musical comedy "Gettin' the Band Back Together."

The "Taxi" star has starred in six Broadway shows, two national tours, and 50 films.

Henner talks about her new role, being back on Broadway and the celebrating 40 years of "Taxi."

She also talks what she hasn't done during her career (yet) and what she did with her first paycheck.

For tickets, click here.