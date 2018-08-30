Manhattan Con Edison customers urged to reduce electricity usage

MANHATTAN — Con Edison customers in sections of Manhattan should reduce electricity usage, the utility urged Thursday.

The impacted area is bounded by East 31st Street to the north, East 14th Street to the south, 5th Avenue to the west the the East River to the east. About 30,200 customers will be impacted.

People should be able to resume regular electricity usage once it cools down. Until then, customers should not use appliances such as washers, dryers and, unless needed for health or medical reasons, air conditioners, and other energy-intensive equipment, according to a Con Edison statement. Also, turn off lights and televisions when not needed until the problems are resolved.