Hundreds of nasal products, baby oral gels recalled due to possible contamination

NEW YORK – Product Quest Manufacturing announced their decision to expand their recall on hundreds of nasal products and baby oral gels due to a possible microbial contamination, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

Product Quest added a voluntary recall of CVS store-branded nasal spray earlier this month over the fear of a microbial contamination, the FDA said.

Earlier this month, officials said 16,896 units of the CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist is included in the recall. The contamination, identified as pseudomonas aeruginosa, can be life-threatening to people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As a precaution, Product Quest has decided to expand the recall to include all lots of nasal products and baby oral gels within expiration that were manufactured at the company’s Florida facility.

For a full list of recalled products, click here.

There is currently no known microbial contamination associated with the nasal products and baby gels that are subject to the recall.

The FDA cautions that repetitive use of a nasal spray or other nasal product containing a gram-negative pathogen may possibly lead to colonization and subsequent infection.

“Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product,” the FDA said.

Consumers with product questions can contact Product Quest, at (386) 239-8787, Monday through Friday.