9-year-old killed moments after posing for first-day-of-school photo

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A 9-year-old posed for a photo marking her first day of school just moments before she was killed in a two-car crash in Texas on Tuesday.

“Payton Lynn Crustner, 9 years old, was taken from this world this morning before her first day of 4th grade, please keep this family in your prayers,” reads the description of the Facebook fundraiser “Remembering Payton.”

Crustner was one of four people in a 2017 Nissan Sentra that collided with an oncoming 2016 GMC Sierra pickup, according to KYTX.

The 32-year-old driver and two passengers — ages 3 and 16 — were taken to a hospital. The 9-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup also was taken to the hospital.

KYTX reports that the drivers and the 3-year-old passenger have been released from the hospital. The 16-year-old passengers remains in critical condition.

The young victim’s family has turned to Facebook to raise money to help cover the young girl’s funeral expenses.

Commenters have offered their sympathies and prayers, helping to raise more than $4,700 in two days. The family’s goal is to reach $10,000.