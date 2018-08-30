2018 Labor Day weekend: Things to do under $20 across NYC

If you’re celebrating Labor Day weekend on a budget, there’s plenty of cool things to do across NYC.

Whether it’s grabbing free food at a BBQ or celebrating Caribbean culture at the West Indian Day parade, there’s definitely a wide range of activities for the holiday. Here’s a list of events free of charge or under $20.

2018 NYC Labor Day weekend events:

Afro Museum After Dark – The Museum of Sex is hosting an afrocentric-themed event spanning across three floors. As a preview for New York Fashion Week, the event is a mix of music, fashion and art. With music from DJ MOMA & DJ AQ , guests can experience afrobeat, hip-hop and dancehall.

When: Friday, Aug. 31st, 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Where: Museum of Sex, 233 5th Avenue, New York

Price: $20 (must be 21+ with ID)

Circus Amok – Circus Amok returns with its one-ring circus spectacular featuring jugglers, acrobats, puppets and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 1st, 3- 4 p.m.

Where: Socrates Sculpture Park, Queens

Price: FREE

MOMA, Warm Up –The music series Warm Up is of the most popular summer events across NYC. The series, which is in its 21st season, hosts a range of musicians. The upcoming line-up will include musician Yaeji, hip-hop artist Lizzo and music band Gang Gang Dance.

When: Saturday, Sept. 1st, 12-9 p.m.

Where: MOMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave, Long Island City

Price: Advance tickets: $12-14 MoMA/PS1 members, $18 general admission (visit website for day of prices)

First 100 NYC high school students will receive one free ticket (first-come, first-served with a valid ID)

Long Island City residents with proof of residency get one free ticket (first-come, first-served)

Tiki Disco Party – Celebrate this Labor Day weekend sipping tiki drinks and eating food under a giant disco ball.

When: Sunday, Sept. 2nd, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Well, 272 Meserole Street, Brooklyn

Price: $10 (must be 21+ with ID)

Nowadays Labor Day BBQ– Catch this free backyard barbecue with food, music and fun activities.

Where: Nowadays, 56-06 Cooper Ave #1, Ridgewood

When: Monday, Sept. 3rd, 12 p.m.- midnight

Price: FREE

2018 West Indian Day Parade – This annual parade paints Brooklyn in bright colors with Caribbean cuisine, vibrant costumes and elaborate floats.

When: Monday, Sept. 3rd, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: The parade runs along Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Price: FREE

Everyday Afrique – Everyday People, a group that celebrates black culture, is hosting a rooftop dance party. The event is set to feature African sounds, Caribbean vibes and tunes from around the world.

When: Monday, Sept. 3rd, 3-10 p.m.

Where: Output, 74 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn

Price: $20 (must be 21+ with ID)