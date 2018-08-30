2 cabbies robbed at gunpoint in Queens

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — Authorities are searching for the man connected to two cabbie robberies in Queens.

Two incidents were reported on Aug. 20 within 10 minutes of each other, where an unknown individual called a cab service and requested to be picked up, police said.

At about 11:30 a.m., an on-duty cab driver arrived in front of a residence along 154th Street and 119th Avenue in South Jamaica.

When the individual approached the car, he opened the front passenger door and displayed a handgun, demanding the cabbie’s property, according to police.

He fled with the victim’s two cell phones and $185 in cash, cops said.

About 10 minutes later, another cab arrived at the man’s request to pick him up at a location near an elementary school on 145th Street.

When the cabbie arrived, the man sat in the front passenger seat and displayed a handgun before taking the victim’s phone, wallet and $60 in cash, said police.

Both robberies happened less than a mile away from each other.

