Woman whose body parts were found in bags near Bronx park witnessed her mother’s murder

THE BRONX — The 25-year-old woman whose body parts were found in several bags in and near two different Bronx parks witnessed her mother's murder more than a decade ago, family members said Wednesday.

Officers found the dismembered body of Lisa Marie Velasquez on Friday and released a sketch on Sunday, hoping someone would be able to identify her. Police discovered additional bags of her remains on Tuesday night. She was killed by multiple blunt impact injuries to her head and suffered skull fractures.

Velasquez' heartbroken aunt is reliving a nightmare. Her sister - Velasquez' mother - was killed 12 years ago.

"My sister was tortured while she was nine months pregnant in front of her three kids," Jacqueline Perez said. "Lisa and her sister were locked in the room with David, her brother, sat next to her while she was tortured. In this lifetime I never thought we would go through something like that again."

Velasquez was last seen on Aug. 21 when she left her grandmother's Bronx apartment. Family members say she told them she "had to go help a friend who was in danger," and ran out of the house, a bag in hand.

Two people were taken into custody on Wednesday night. Daquan Wheeler, 31, was charged with murder, manslaughter, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. Ciara Martinez, a 30-year-old woman, was also charged with criminal facilitation, hindering prosecution, concealment of a human corpse, conspiracy and tampering with physical evidence.