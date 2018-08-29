Two NYCHA staffers suspended without pay pending investigation of sex parties at Throggs Neck Houses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York City Housing Authority workers who were supposed to be fixing apartments instead were allegedly throwing sex parties involving supervisors, workers, and in some cases even residents.

Now, sources tell PIX11 News two staff members are suspended without pay for 30 days.

PIX11 News was shown some of the pictures taken at these alleged sex parties.

“It began with heat, lead paint, mold, horrible conditions, now we are talking about sex, lies, pictures and potential videotape and a coverup,” Councilmember Mark Gjonaj.

“What disturbs me is all of this was happening during working hours, which means means the residents were not receiving the services they were supposed to,” said Monique Johnson, the tenant association president of the Throggs Neck Houses.

A spokesperson for the department of investigation says, “DOI did receive a complaint this month and referred the allegation to NYCHA for appropriate action. Earlier this summer, NYCHA officials spoke to DOI about staffing concerns at the Throgg’s Neck Houses and NYCHA indicated it would take certain steps.”

A NYCHA spokesperson says,

"We take this matter very seriously. The moment concerns were raised, we began an investigation. Based on that investigation, NYCHA's new leadership determined staff had to be reassigned for the good of residents and employees alike."