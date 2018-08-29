Swimmer in critical condition after being pulled from water at Orchard Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORCHARD BEACH, The Bronx -- A swimmer who went missing at Orchard Beach Wednesday night is in critical condition after he was pulled from the water.

The 32-year-old man was unconscious when he was rushed to the hospital, according to FDNY.

Officials say two swimmers were reported missing around 7:30 p.m. but the female swimmer made it to shore safely by the time they arrived on scene.

The woman, who witnesses say is a girlfriend or wife of the missing swimmer, was able to point emergency officials to his general location in the water.

Officials searched for about 45 minutes when they located the swimmer and pulled him to shore. He was transported to the hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

"He was there with his wife and kid. They was having fun," witness Kenny Estrella said. "And out of nowhere he swam in the deep and I guess he went underwater and I don't know how far he went and then he was gone."

Officials are investigating if the man was intoxicated when he went in the water.