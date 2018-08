Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — She’s a triple threat making big moves.

Long Island native Sky Katz won the hearts of many on season of 11 “America’s Got Talent” with her rap skills.

Since then, the 13-year-old landed a role in Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Home” and she’s working on new music.

Sky Katz chats with Oji about “Raven’s Home,” what she plans to call her future album, and what’s in store for her.