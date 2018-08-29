Police impersonators accused of robbing men in Queens: authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS – Authorities are searching for the individuals involved in a series of police impersonation robberies in Queens.

It was first reported on July 7 that an unidentified male holding a radio stopped a 44-year-old man walking home and stated “Policia” along 103rd Street and 37th Avenue in Corona, authorities said.

The male proceeded to search the victim’s pockets and remove $500 before fleeing in a vehicle, said police.

The victim held onto the car and was dragged, suffering abrasions to his lower back and buttocks, authorities said.

Two weeks later, two men approached their victims, ages 51 and 54, in two separate incidents and asked to show their IDs, police said.

When the victims reached for their IDs, the suspected thieves snatched their wallets and fled the scene in a four-door sedan with over $1,200 in cash.

Police released a sketch of one of the suspected impersonators being sought.

